After Sonamarg, HC Orders Allowing Army Constructions In Gulmarg

A division bench of Chief Justice N. Kotiswar Singh and Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal passed the orders while disposing of an application filed on behalf of the Ministry of Defence, seeking permission to commence existing and fresh construction relating to operational, training of its forces including providing accommodation for own and foreign officers and troops along with the allied infrastructure at Gulmarg in phases.

“It has been also submitted that Gulmarg being a key location which act as fulcrum of operations of Indian Army in maintaining the Line of Control of the nation and also host the unique High Altitude Warfare School (HAWS) which trains the Indian Army and armies of friendly nations,” the court said, adding,“Considering the fact that this pertains to the defence and security of the nation, the matter is remitted to the BOCA Gulmarg for grant of necessary permission.”



The BOCA, the court said, shall accordingly do the needful for grant of permission to the Indian Army“in order to enable them to make necessary repair/fresh construction in accordance with the norms, as applicable.”

“It has been submitted by learned counsel for the applicant (army) that they have already approached the BOCA authorities at Gulmarg. The authorities shall consider the same and pass appropriate orders keeping in mind the strategic significance and security of the nation, as expeditiously as possible, preferably within a period of one month from today.” Earlier last week, the high court passed similar orders to BOCA of Sonamarg

Development Authority regarding the repairs and new constructions in the gold meadow.

