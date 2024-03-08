Report From Paris: An Encounter With The Left

(MENAFN- Asia Times) It is a strange springtime in 2024 Paris.
The events celebrating International Women's Day, March 8, started the evening before with a strange demonstration of 4,000 people passing on Rue de Renard, which is the street behind the Pompidou Center, where I encountered them by chance.
“Feminist strike begins on March 7,” read flyers announcing the march.“Tonight we are a night demonstration to allow women who cannot strike tomorrow to mobilize,” explained Arya Meroni, the self-declared secretary of AG Feminist, who identifies herself as“an activist, anti-capitalist and for globalization.”
She also emphasizes in interviews that her Feminist Assembly is“neither a collective, nor an organization, nor an association.”
What is it, what does it mean to be“secretary” of a non-organization, and who finances her and the various names of groups she lists, I do not know, and none of the journalists interviewing her has raised these questions anywhere in the French press.
Neither does the local press raise questions as to how this March 8 International Women's Day celebration came to be open not only to women – though they were the vast majority in this evening demonstration – but also transgender individuals (though how they were identified I do not know); gay men (how they were all identified, I have no idea either); and the“undocumented,” which is the term for those who have entered France illegally (guess they were easily identified – having no papers whatsoever to present).
