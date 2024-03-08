Iran, EU To Continue Consultations On Sanction Removal: Deputy FM

(MENAFN- IANS) Tehran, March 9 (IANS) Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, Ali Bagheri Kani, has said that consultations would continue with the EU on issues of common interest, including the removal of sanctions on Tehran.

He made the remarks on Friday on social media platform X while elaborating on his recent meeting in the Qatari capital Doha with the EU's deputy foreign policy chief, Enrique Mora, and the bloc's Special Representative for the Middle East Peace Process Sven Koopmans, without specifying the date of the meeting.

Bagheri Kani said, "I had a useful meeting with Mora and Koopmans," noting that such consultations would continue to further address matters of mutual concern, such as lifting the sanctions on Iran, Xinhua news agency reported.

Mora also wrote in a post on X that he had met Bagheri Kani in Doha, listing their meeting's topics as "Iran-Russia military cooperation, Gaza war and regional dimension, nuclear commitments and sanctions lifting in JCPOA framework, and bilateral issues".

The JCPOA, short for the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, is a nuclear deal signed between Iran and world powers in July 2015. Under the deal, Iran agreed to put some curbs on its nuclear programme in return for the removal of sanctions on the country. The US, however, pulled out of the deal in May 2018 and reimposed its unilateral sanctions on Tehran, prompting the latter to drop some of its nuclear commitments.

The talks on the revival of the JCPOA began in April 2021 in Vienna, Austria. Despite several rounds of talks, no significant breakthrough has been achieved since the end of the last round in August 2022.