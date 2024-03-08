4 Terrorists Killed In Operation In Pakistan

(MENAFN- IANS) Islamabad, March 9 (IANS) Four terrorists were killed in an operation by security forces in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the Pakistani military said in a statement.

The intelligence-based operation was launched in North Waziristan district of the province on reported presence of terrorists, triggering off an intense exchange of firing resulting in the killing of the terrorists, the military's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Friday in the statement as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were recovered from the killed terrorists.