Early HIV Treatment In Newborns: A Path To Remission

Initiating antiretroviral therapy (ART) within 48 hours of birth has been shown to potentially lead to a state where the HIV virus becomes undetectable in the bloodstream.



This innovative approach hints at the possibility of long-term remission or even a functional cure for infants born with the virus.









A global study of 50+ babies from diverse regions, including sub-Saharan Africa, Brazil , Thailand, and the US, underscores progress.









The effectiveness of ART immediately after birth is striking, with the treatment significantly reducing viral presence to undetectable levels.



Such early intervention may help in avoiding the formation of viral reservoirs-dormant cells infected with HIV that evade standard treatments.









Data shows that 83%-100% of treated infants lacked detectable HIV antibodies, suggesting a substantial reduction or absence of viral reservoirs.









However, the journey to maintain this viral suppression is fraught with challenges, chiefly concerning the consistency of treatment adherence.



Moreover, the research underscores the critical role of early diagnosis and the initiation of ART.









Starting ART within 48 hours, instead of 2-3 months, can significantly improve reducing HIV DNA levels.









The ongoing studies aim to explore and introduce newer, more potent treatment regimens, potentially enabling ART-free remission among infants.



This groundbreaking research marks an important milestone in understanding how immediate intervention post-birth can change the trajectory of HIV infection in newborns.



It opens a pathway to longer periods without medication, alleviating the stigma associated with the daily intake of HIV medicines.

