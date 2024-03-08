U.S. Moves To Address Tiktok’S Ties With China

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Next week, the U.S. House of Representatives will vote on a crucial bill targeting TikTok.



The bill demands ByteDance, TikTok's Chinese owner, sell its shares within six months to avoid a ban.



Named the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act, this move reflects growing concerns over TikTo , which serves about 170 million U.S. users.



Republican Rep. Mike Gallagher and Democratic Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi introduced this bipartisan bill.



It came after the House Energy and Commerce Committee's unanimous approval, stressing the national security risks of TikTok's Chinese ties.







TikTok reacted by asking users to protest the bill, which it views as a complete ban.



The company believes this threatens Americans' free speech rights and could harm millions of businesses and creators.



The White House and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo support the bill, focusing on addressing security threats from foreign apps. However, Raimondo has not specifically endorsed this bill.



Gallagher and Krishnamoorthi see the bill not as a ban but as a safeguard against Chinese influence on TikTok. This approach aims to protect U.S. user data from foreign threats.



This legislation marks a significant step in the U.S. scrutiny of foreign tech firms.



With TikTok's widespread popularity, the bill's outcome may influence future tech and security policies.



As the House prepares for the vote, TikTok's future and broader implications for digital privacy and international tech policy remain uncertain.

