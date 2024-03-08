New Aeromexico-ITA Airways Codeshare Boosts Travel Options

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Starting March 10th, Aeromexico and ITA Airways have initiated a codeshare deal, expanding travel networks and benefits for passengers between Mexico and Italy.









This collaboration connects Aeromexico passengers to 15 Italian cities from Rome's Fiumicino Airport and ITA Airways passengers to 28 Mexican destinations.









The deal simplifies travel with one ticket to popular cities like Milan , Florence, and Cancun, among others.



This partnership enhances loyalty program perks, enabling members to earn and redeem points on flights operated by both airlines.







Aeromexico continues to deploy the eco-friendly Boeing 787 Dreamliner on the Rome route, celebrated for reducing CO2 emissions and noise.









ITA Airways, with 83 Airbus aircraft including A320neo and A350-900 models, collaborates with Aeromexico , boasting 36 codeshare agreements.

















Widening global reach enriches the travel experience, marking a significant step in aviation connectivity and environmental responsibility.









