2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: Schedule And Live Viewing Information

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) This weekend marks the second race of the 2024 Formula 1 season, setting the stage for thrilling competition.



Reigning champion Max Verstappen kicked off the season with a victory last Saturday, followed by teammate Sergio Perez and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz.



After completing the initial free practice sessions, Verstappen and Fernando Alonso lead the standings. Drivers will vie for the pole position in the qualifying session this Friday.



Notably, Carlos Sainz will miss this race due to appendix surgery. Oliver Bearman, a Formula 2 driver from Prema, will fill in for the Spanish racer.





Where to Watch the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

The race and associated sessions will be broadcast exclusively by Band on Open TV and BandSports, a subscription TV channel.



Additionally, viewers can stream the events on com and Bandplay.







Free Practice: Friday, March 8, at 10:30 AM on Bandsports and Bandplay.



Qualifying: Friday, March 8, at 2:00 PM on Bandsports and Bandplay.

Race: Saturday, March 9, at 2:00 PM on Bandsports and Bandplay.







Red Bull Racing: Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez



Ferrari: Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz



Mercedes: Lewis Hamilton and George Russell



Alpine: Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly



McLaren: Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri

And more across other teams







Bahrain Grand Prix - Bahrain International Circuit - Feb 29 to Mar 2 - 12 PM



Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - Jeddah Corniche Circuit - Mar 7 to Mar 9 - 2 PM



Australian Grand Prix - Albert Park Circuit - Mar 22 to Mar 24 - 1 AM



Japanese Grand Prix - Suzuka Circuit - Apr 5 to Apr 7 - 2 AM



Chinese Grand Prix - Shanghai International Circuit - Apr 19 to Apr 21 - 4 AM



Miami Grand Prix - Miami International Autodrome - May 3 to May 5 - 5 PM



Emilia Romagna Grand Prix - Enzo and Dino Ferrari Circuit - May 17 to May 19 - 10 AM



Monaco Grand Prix - Circuit de Monaco - May 24 to May 26 - 10 AM



Canadian Grand Prix - Circuit Gilles Villeneuve - Jun 7 to Jun 9 - 3 PM



Spanish Grand Prix - Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya - Jun 21 to Jun 23 - 10 AM



Austrian Grand Prix - Red Bull Ring - Jun 28 to Jun 30 - 10 AM



British Grand Prix - Silverstone Circuit - Jul 5 to Jul 7 - 11 AM



Hungarian Grand Prix - Hungaroring - Jul 19 to Jul 21 - 10 AM



Belgian Grand Prix - Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps - Jul 26 to Jul 28 - 10 AM



Dutch Grand Prix - Circuit Zandvoort - Aug 23 to Aug 25 - 10 AM



Italian Grand Prix - Autodromo Nazionale Monza - Aug 30 to Sep 1 - 10 AM



Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Baku City Circuit - Sep 13 to Sep 15 - 8 AM



Singapore Grand Prix - Marina Bay Street Circuit - Sep 20 to Sep 22 - 9 AM



United States Grand Prix - Circuit of the Americas - Oct 18 to Oct 20 - 4 PM



Mexican Grand Prix - Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez - Oct 27 - 5 PM



São Paulo Grand Prix - Interlagos Circuit - Nov 1 to Nov 3 - 2 PM



Las Vegas Grand Prix - Las Vegas Street Circuit - Nov 21 to Nov 23 - 3 AM



Qatar Grand Prix - Lusail International Circuit - Nov 29 to Dec 1 - 2 PM

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Yas Marina Circuit - Dec 6 to Dec 8 - 10 AM



