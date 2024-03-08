Presidential Hopefuls Face Mexico’S Urgent Water Needs

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Mexico's future leader faces the critical task of tackling the nation's escalating water scarcity in the capital.



Industry leaders and water associations call for reversing government budget cuts in water management.



They suggest an annual investment of MXN 140 to 160 billion (approximately $8.3 to $9.4 billion).



Raúl Rodríguez Márquez of the Water Advisory Council aims to address the decline in water infrastructure funding.



Severe droughts in regions like Baja California and Sonora are impacting Mexico City's water supply.



Presidential candidate Jorge Álvarez Máynez, Xóchitl Gálvez, and Claudia Sheinbaum have received plans to allocate a GDP portion to water management.







These plans include incentives for local water organizations and propose modern irrigation, aquifer recharge, and seawater desalination projects.



President Andrés Manuel López Obrador proposes constitutional amendments to restrict private water concessions in scarcity-hit areas.



This move seeks to prioritize water for personal and domestic use.



The private sector organizations have outlined a ten-point plan for the presidential candidates to address water scarcity, focusing on:





Prioritizing water on the National Strategy agenda towards 2050.Investing in infrastructure modernization and the adoption of modern technologies for remote monitoring and control of water systems.Budgeting and investment in water infrastructure.Updating the legal framework for water.Encouraging social inclusion in water management.Implementing public policies for water recycling.Strengthening basin organizations and linking them with water operators.Making the agricultural sector more efficient and using recycled water.Developing a climate change resilience plan.Promoting research, technological development, and water education.This initiative, supported by entities like Agua Capital and the National Association of Water and Sanitation Entities, stresses sustainable water management for Mexico's security.This comprehensive approach underlines the need for policy reform, strategic investment, and innovation to sustainably secure Mexico's water future.