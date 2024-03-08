Evision And Cricbuzz Announce Strategic Collaboration To Transform Cricket Broadcasting In The Middle East

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Cricbuzz to launch Cricbuzz TV channels on eLife, SwitchTV and Starzplay.

Dubai – In a landmark partnership set to amplify the reach of local and international cricket in the Middle East, evision, media and entertainment arm of e& and the largest content aggregator in the Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan region has joined forces with Cricbuzz, a leading global destination for cricket, to introduce CricbuzzTV, a set of 24/7 channels featuring the top global cricket competitions and events. This strategic collaboration will bring more live cricket action to fans throughout the year, directly on elife, SwitchTV and Starzplay.

Cricbuzz TV is all set to become a new destination of live cricket in the region alongside evision's own CricLife channels, offering an unparalleled viewing experience with live coverage of major cricket events. In addition to the exclusive broadcasts of the top global cricket bilaterals and tournaments, the CricbuzzTV channels will feature exclusive and original programming produced by Cricbuzz, enriching the fan experience.

Highlighting the significance of this partnership, Olivier Bramly, CEO of evision, said:“Our collaboration with Cricbuzz marks a significant milestone in our mission to deliver exceptional sports entertainment to our audiences. evision has long been the home of cricket in the Middle East with our very own CricLife channels and now with Cricbuzz TV also available, eLife, SwitchTV and Starzplay will continue to be the preferred platforms for cricket in MENA region. After evision secures ICC Tournaments exclusively until 2027, we now look forward to working with Cricbuzz to transform how cricket is watched, making it more accessible and engaging for fans across the region.”

evision is the official broadcaster of the International Cricket Council (ICC) tournaments and will host these events on its CricLife“MAX” channels through 2027.

Satyan Gajwani, Vice Chairman of Times Internet said:“We are thrilled to partner with evision to launch CricbuzzTV in the Middle East. Globally, Cricbuzz is synonymous with cricket, and we're excited to bring a new dimension to the thrill of live cricket to the Middle East. We're grateful to have evision as a partner, with deep roots, history, and capabilities in the region. Our goal isn't just to deliver live cricket, but to build a trusted and compelling cricket experience to develop and enliven cricket enthusiasts in the Middle East.”

The strategic collaboration between evision and Cricbuzz underscores both entities' dedication to enhancing the sports broadcasting landscape in the Middle East. CricbuzzTV is set to kick off its coverage with the Pakistan Super League, starting next week, which will be broadcast on CricbuzzTV.

About evision, from e& life:

Established in 1999, evision, the media & entertainment arm of e& group, is the largest and most trusted content aggregator in the MENAP region, with flagship entertainment services such as eLife TV, Switch TV, Misr TV, Mobily TV, SHOQ TV and the free ad support platform, STARZ ON available across MENA.

As a pioneer in home entertainment via IPTV and streaming services in the region, evision provides cloud-based content and platform solutions, as well as content management for IPTV, streaming, and mobile in all forms of entertainment across MENAP. With over 20 years of collaboration with major Hollywood studios, independent studios, and regional content suppliers, evision delivers over 600 TV channels and 20,000 hours of on-demand content across multiple languages.

evision also operates several original and exclusive proprietary channels in kids, sport, movies and series genres.

evision owns and operates STARZ ON, a leading free ad supported and FAST platform in MENA.

evision holds a majority stake in STARZPLAY, a leading provider of subscription video-on-demand and streaming services in the MENA region, through the consortium led by evision with ADQ.