Magrabi Ophthalmology And Dentistry Hospital Opens In Dammam

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Dammam, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Magrabi Ophthalmology and Dentistry Hospital Dammam officially opened its doors in Al-Shaala, marking a significant milestone in the expansion of healthcare services within the Kingdom.

A project initiated by Magrabi Hospitals and Centers Management in response to the community's growing health needs, the new hospital is the largest specialized center in the region and provides sub-specialized healthcare services, meeting the highest quality standards and leveraging the latest global medical technologies.

Magrabi Hospitals & Centers Chief Executive Officer, Mutasim Ali Reda said:“This hospital underscores our commitment to fulfilling the strategic objectives of Magrabi Hospitals and Centers Group, focusing on patient welfare and meeting their needs with the highest levels of quality and safety. Magrabi Hospital Dammam provides specialized services in ophthalmology, ENT, and dentistry for the residents of Al-Shaala and nearby areas, signifying a key milestone in our expansion plans and making our services more accessible to patients throughout the Kingdom.”