17Th Edition Of DIFC Art Nights Witnesses Record Number Of Participations As Promising Emerging Artists Converge

(MENAFN- Mid-East) The 17th edition of DIFC Art Nights held its opening night in Gate Village on 7 March after receiving its largest ever response to its open call for emerging artists to have their works displayed in the heart of Dubai's financial district.

Over 130 art works from more than 65 artists were featured at the event across a variety of art disciplines, cementing DIFC Art Nights as a key platform for emerging artists to be showcased. Local artists from across the UAE and wider region were also highlighted, such as Raba Al Tantawy with“Guardian of the Tales” and the portraits of the C.O.M.P.L.E.X. series by Mohammad Alkhoory. As well as this, prominent international artists were also featured, including Lorenzo Quinn.

The opening night featured a VIP tour with Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer of DIFC Authority and Saleh Al Akrabi, Chief Real Estate Officer, DIFC Investments, who toured the exhibition and spoke to the artists about their works.

The much anticipated bi-annual art event featured panel discussions which focused on how to build an art portfolio, with valuable insights provided by Meagan Kelly Horsman, managing Director of Christie's Middle East and a panel that focused on the life and works of Frieda Khalo, featuring panelists from Instituto Marangoni Dubai.

A special panel discussion highlighting the contribution women make to the art world will be held tonight, 8 March, to coincide with International Women's Day. DIFC Art Nights is open to the public and free of charge to attend. All art and culture enthusiasts are highly encouraged to attend.