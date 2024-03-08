APCO Names New France MD

(MENAFN- PRovoke) PARIS - APCO's deputy managing director in France, Tristan Lemonnier, has been promoted to the role of MD, as his predecessor Arnaud Pochebonne steps into a new role as chair of the agency's French operation.



Lemonnier, a strategic communications, advocacy, public policy and crisis management specialist, joined APCO as deputy MD in 2021. He previously served as director of development and operations for a start-up company specialising in AI for the agro-ecological transition, and as chief of staff to the deputy CEO of European digital transformation company Econocom.



Pochebonne was recently elevated to regional chief client officer for corporate reputation in Europe and will now add the role of chair of APCO in France, focusing on business development for key opportunities in the region.



He said:“I am certain that Tristan will be successful in his new role, and I am very excited about his appointment. We have worked together closely for years and have developed together a strategic approach that has paid off, leading to consistent growth and success for APCO in France. As I move on to a broader role in the firm, I will remain based in France and I am delighted to have the chance to keep partnering with Tristan.”



Lemonnier added:“I am honored to be appointed managing director of APCO in France. Arnaud's exceptional leadership over the past five years has put APCO in a very strong position in the market. My focus will be on consolidating that position while generating further exciting opportunities for the firm. We have an exceptionally talented team and we are eager to write together the next page of APCO's journey in France.”



APCO recently marked its 40-year anniversary with a new brand identity .

