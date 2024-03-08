Team Lewis Appoints Former Ketchum Leader As EMEA SVP

(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Team Lewis has

added

to its EMEA

leadership team with the appointment of

Alicia Solanki

as senior vice president for the region.



Solanki joins the global agency after 19 years at Ketchum, latterly as chief client and innovation officer, a role she took on in 2022.





At Ketchum, Solanki worked with consumer and B2B brands in sectors including technology, automotive, logistics and FMCG on areas including corporate reputation, executive communications, experiential DE&I strategy and issues and crisis management.



In her new role, Solanki (pictured, left) will work with Team Lewis's US and EMEA clients to drive growth in new service areas and lead on innovation across the EMEA region.



She will report to Yvonne van Bokhoven, EVP for EMEA and APAC (pictured, right), who said:“I am thrilled to welcome Alicia to our team. She brings a great skillset and heaps of positive energy to the role. The UK is an important market for us and a strategic lynch pin between Europe and our US business.



“Alicia will drive major international campaigns, elevating service quality and expanding into new services and markets. I'm eager to collaborate with her to strengthen our EMEA powerhouse further.”



Solanki added:“I feel hugely energised to join Team Lewis at a time when the business is experiencing impressive international growth. I'm excited about being able to make a tangible impact cross-border for clients, colleagues and of course the Team Lewis Foundation . Entrepreneurialism is built into the DNA of this firm, and I'm confident I've found a kindred spirit.”



Team Lewis' client portfolio includes Google, Palo Alto Networks, Skyscanner and Schneider Electric.

