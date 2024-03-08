Headliners: Nick Barron

(MENAFN- PRovoke) In our Headliners series of conversations, we get under the skin of PR and communications leaders around the world who have made PRovoke Media headlines recently, uncovering what they see as the greatest challenges and opportunities for the industry, where they find inspiration (and how they switch off), what they've learned about themselves, as well as the creative campaigns they love and the work they are most proud of.



In this week's Q&A, we speak to Nick Barron, deputy CEO of MHP Group, which this week made its first acquisition , buying creative agency Studio La Plage.



What are the greatest challenges and opportunities for the PR and communications industry over the next 12 months?



As an industry, we have succeeded in moving communications up the value chain to the point where all kinds of other marketing and professional services firms now want to eat our lunch. Our challenge is to be better than everyone else, our opportunity is to translate what makes communications special as a discipline into a range of new services and advisory areas. Over the last 12 months, MHP Group has moved into new fields like change consultancy, brand strategy and reputation analytics.



What's the best PR campaign you've seen recently and why?



The global red-carpet tour for Dune 2 was masterfully done and shows that celebrities still have power when they give the fans what they want. The box office doesn't lie. Reject vapid sermonising, embrace glamour.



What work from your team are you most proud of over the past year?



Our Health team worked with Takeda to completely reframe the debate about ADHD , illustrating the financial and social benefits of treating it within the criminal justice system. At a time when health budgets are so constrained and systemic change happens painfully slowly, thinking differently about how to engage policy makers and to join the dots between different issues is essential.



What have you learned about yourself over the past couple of years?



I come from the Larry David school of personal development:“No hugging, no learning.” But lockdown taught me not to take anything for granted and to enjoy every moment.



How do you switch off and maintain wellness?



My friend has turned me into a

Psycle

cultist – spin and reformer classes. Their studio is less than 10 metres from our office, so I have no excuses. I don't enjoy switching off, I like listening,

reading

and thinking.



What cultural source (eg book/podcast/movie/TV show/music artist) has provided creative inspiration for you lately?



Book:“Boomers” by Helen Andrews. Podcast:

Eurointelligence. Film: Saltburn. TV: Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Musical artist: Killer Mike. I loved The Three Body Problem books by

Cixin

Liu and I'm looking forward to the Netflix series with a high degree of trepidation. My work is heavily influenced by psychology and economics – show me the incentive, and I will show you the outcome.



If I wasn't working in PR/comms I would be...



Doing something as closely resembling it as possible.