In Photos: Glimpses Of PM Modi's Kashmir Visit

( MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday dedicated to the nation multiple development projects worth more than Rs 6,400 crore at the 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir' programme in Srinagar during his first visit to the Kashmir valley after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

