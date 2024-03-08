               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
In Photos: Glimpses Of PM Modi's Kashmir Visit


3/8/2024 3:22:05 PM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday dedicated to the nation multiple development projects worth more than Rs 6,400 crore at the 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir' programme in Srinagar during his first visit to the Kashmir valley after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

Read Also PM For Promoting J&K As Wedding Destination PM Modi In Srinagar, Says J&K Breathing Freely After Article 370



