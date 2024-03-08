(MENAFN- Baystreet) Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.

3/8/2024 10:48 AM EST

Stocks in Play

3/8/2024 - 10:56 AM EST - Nobel Resources Corp. : Announces the appointment of Larry Guy as Interim CEO following the resignation of David Gower as CEO and director of the Company. Gower will continue to support Nobel as a consultant to the Company and an advisor to the Nobel Board of Directors. Nobel Resources Corp. shares V are trading down $0.01 at $0.04.









