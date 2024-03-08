(MENAFN- Baystreet) America's CarMart Revs up on Q3 Results

Dixie Group Jumps on Quarterly FiguresKULR Flat on Acceptance LetterCostco's Holiday Sales Miss TargetThe Gap's Stock Rises 8% On Strong Earnings Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkin - Friday, March 8, 2024

UnitedHealth Trying to Fix Change Healthcare Systems Soon

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on Thursday said it expects to restore Change Healthcare's systems by mid-March, offering a potential resolution to the ransomware attack that has disrupted crucial operations across the U.S. health-care system.

The company discovered that a cyber threat actor breached part of the Change Healthcare's information technology network on Feb. 21, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

UnitedHealth isolated and disconnected the impacted systems“immediately upon detection” of the threat, the filing said, but doing so interrupted pharmacy services, payment platforms and medical claims processes.

UnitedHealth said in a release Thursday that electronic prescribing is“now fully functional,” and payment transmission and claim submissions are currently available. The company said it expects electronic payment functionality to be restored by March 15, and it will start to test connectivity with its claims network and software on March 18.

There is“no indication” that any other UnitedHealth systems were compromised in the attack, the company said in the release.

UnitedHealth said the advances will not need to be repaid until claims flows are back to normal.

In late February, Change Healthcare said that ransomware group Blackcat was behind the cybersecurity attack. Blackcat, also called Noberus and ALPHV, steals sensitive data from institutions and threatens to publish it unless a ransom is paid, according to a December release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

UNH shares dropped $1.48 to $477.21.









About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks