(MENAFN- Baystreet) Stocks Hike as Traders Digest Jobs Numbers

Glenn Wilkins - Friday, March 8, 2024







Indexes Slide at End of Volatile Week AdvertismentThe S&P 500 and NASDAQ Composite retreated on Friday, as Nvidia's incredible run took a breather and the market neared the conclusion of a choppy week.The Dow Jones Industrials strengthened 53.89 points to by Friday noon hour EST at 38,845.24The S&P 500 settled 11.09 points to 5,146.27.The NASDAQ skidded 81.04 points to 16,192.33.After a rough start to the week with back-to-back losses, the Dow trails 0.6% and the NASDAQ is down 0.4%, respectively, on the week. The S&P 500 has outperformed, rising 0.2%.Though Nvidia dragged on tech, Apple rose more than 1% in Friday trading. With that gain, the mega-cap stock was on track to snap its longest losing streak since early 2022 at seven days.The February jobs data gave some conflicting signals as to when it will be safe for the Fed to start cutting interest rates. On one hand, the number of jobs added last month was much more than expected, coming in at 275,000 compared with an estimate of 198,000 from economists polled by Dow Jones. This data can imply an economy that's still running pretty hot.But the unemployment rate unexpectedly ticked higher to 3.9% and wage growth was lighter than feared, offering morsels of hope that inflation has cooled enough to appease the Fed. Data on January jobs growth was also revised lower.Prices for the 10-year Treasury stayed put early Friday, keeping yields at Thursday's 4.09%.Oil prices sagged 70 cents to $78.23 U.S. a barrel.Gold prices hiked $24.50 to $2,187.70.

