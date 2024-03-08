EU Blasts Israeli Plans For Illegal Settlement Expansions

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, March 8 (KUNA) -- The European Union condemned Wednesday's approval by the Israeli High Planning Committee of plans for advancing over 3,426 housing units, further expanding illegal settlements across the occupied West Bank particularly in this charged environment.

"The EU urges Israel to reverse these decisions," according to a statement released on Friday by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell.

"The EU reiterates that settlements are illegal under international law and constitute an obstacle to peace, as they threaten the two-state solution.

"Furthermore, the expansion of settlements is completely inconsistent with efforts to reduce tensions.

"The EU's position remains unchanged: it will not recognise any changes to the pre-1967 borders, including with regard to Jerusalem, other than those agreed by the parties," the statement reads.

Ahead of the upcoming festivities of Ramadan, Pessah, Purim and Easter, it is vital that the status quo of the Holy Sites is upheld, in line with previous understandings and with respect to the special role played by Jordan.

"The EU reiterates its call for an immediate humanitarian pause that would lead to a sustainable ceasefire, the unconditional release of all hostages and the provision of unhindered humanitarian assistance," it added. (end)

