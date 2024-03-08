S. Korea Logs Current Account Surplus For 9Th Month In January

(MENAFN- AzerNews) South Korea logged a current account surplus for the ninth
straight month in January on the back of a continued trade surplus,
central bank data showed Friday, Azernews reports,
citing Yonhap news agency.
The country's current account surplus reached US$3.5 billion in
January, following the surplus of $7.41 billion in December.
January's surplus came as the country's trade balance has
remained in the black.
The country's goods account racked up a $4.24 billion surplus in
January, following an $8.04 billion surplus the previous month.
The nation's outbound shipments rose 14.7 percent on-year in
January to $55.52 billion, while imports dropped 8.1 percent over
the cited period to $50.98 billion, according to the central bank's
data.
The primary income account, which tracks the wages of foreign
workers, dividend payments from overseas and interest income,
reported a $1.62 billion surplus in January, following a $2.46
billion surplus in December, the data showed.
The services account deficit widened to $2.66 billion in January
from a deficit of $2.54 billion the previous month, the data
showed.
Last year, the country reported a current account surplus of
$35.49 billion, compared with a surplus of $25.83 billion during
the same period last year.
Last year's current account surplus was higher than the central
bank's estimate of $30 billion.
For the year, the central bank forecast the current account
surplus will widen to $52 billion on a recovery in exports.
