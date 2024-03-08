               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
German Company Ready To Build Solar Power Plants In Kyrgyzstan


3/8/2024 3:19:41 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The head of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Kyrgyzstan Temir Sariev met with representatives of a German company W. Hass Future GmbH & Co. The press service of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry reported, Azernews reports, citing 24 news agency.

The company was founded in 2017 and specializes in the installation of photovoltaic systems throughout Europe. Its annual turnover exceeds €30 million. It has orders until 2030. The company employs people from around the world, including more than 40 citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic, who are trained in the latest technologies.

Temir Sariev and the head of the company, Waldemar Hass, discussed investing more than €300 million in the construction of solar power plants, as well as the potential and opportunities for cooperation in the field of using wind energy. In addition, the German side offers training in new approaches and technologies for specialists from Kyrgyzstan with subsequent employment at planned joint ventures.

