German Company Ready To Build Solar Power Plants In Kyrgyzstan

The company was founded in 2017 and specializes in the
installation of photovoltaic systems throughout Europe. Its annual
turnover exceeds €30 million. It has orders until 2030. The company
employs people from around the world, including more than 40
citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic, who are trained in the latest
technologies.
Temir Sariev and the head of the company, Waldemar Hass,
discussed investing more than €300 million in the construction of
solar power plants, as well as the potential and opportunities for
cooperation in the field of using wind energy. In addition, the
German side offers training in new approaches and technologies for
specialists from Kyrgyzstan with subsequent employment at planned
joint ventures.
