Belarus' Export Of Tourism Services In 2023 At $200M

(MENAFN- AzerNews) According to preliminary estimates, Belarus' export of tourism
services in 2023 amounted to $200 million, Director of the Tourism
Department of the Sports and Tourism Ministry Irina Voronovich told
BelTA's The Nation Speaks project, Azernews reports, citing BelTa.
“I think that the final figure will be a couple of million
higher. We had certain targets that we were supposed to achieve in
line with the state program,” said Irina Voronovich. Last year the
sector posted growth over 2022, but we were a bit behind in terms
of quantitative indicators.“There are objective reasons for this,
and we talk about them on numerous occasions. People know this. The
reasons have to do not only with the internal situation, but also
with developments in the world, like limited flights,” the
department director explained.
According to Irina Voronovich, Belarus' tourism industry has not
yet reached pre-pandemic levels, because 2019 was probably the most
successful year for the industry.“The targets for the tourism
industry set out in the state program were benchmarked against that
year, therefore it is very difficult to hit these targets. In 2019
the export of tourism services exceeded $264 million,” she noted.
“Nevertheless, there were positive dynamics in 2023, i.e. the
industry is growing in comparison with previous years.”
