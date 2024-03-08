China To Further Reform, Opening Up To Advance New Industrialization: Minister

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Advancing new industrialization needs more endeavors to deepen
reform and expand opening up, Chinese Minister of Industry and
Information Technology Jin Zhuanglong said on Friday, Azernews reports, citing Xinhua.
China will remove all restrictions on foreign investment access
in the manufacturing sector, and is planning to pilot opening
value-added telecommunications services such as internet data
centers this year, Jin said on the sidelines of the ongoing
national legislative session.
Jin added that the ministry will strive to maintain the upward
trend of the industrial economy, promote the high-quality
development of key industrial chains in the manufacturing industry,
speed up the construction of a modern industrial system with
advanced manufacturing as the backbone, enhance industrial sci-tech
innovation, and promote the integration of IT applications and
industrialization.
Nurturing more specialized and innovative small and medium-sized
enterprises (SMEs) is also high on the ministry's agenda, he said,
adding that China has cultivated 124,000 specialized and innovative
SMEs.
"There are already about 200 industrial clusters featuring SMEs
in China. This year we plan to build 100 new such clusters," Jin
added.
