Tuberculosis Incidence Decreases In Kyrgyzstan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) According to preliminary data, the incidence of tuberculosis
decreased last year in Kyrgyzstan, Azernews reports, 24 news agency.
In 2022 the incidence rate was 65.5 per 100,000 people, and in
2023 - 60 cases per 100,000. Mortality rates are also
decreasing.
At the same time, the executive director of Partnership Network
Association, Aibar Sultangaziev, believes that the detection of
tuberculosis patients in the country has simply decreased.
According to the World Health Organization, the number of such
patients in the world is not particularly decreasing, but their
detection has decreased after the COVID-19 epidemic, he said.
((WHO predicted that up to 1,000 people with drug-resistant
tuberculosis will be detected per year in Kyrgyzstan. The National
Center insisted that there would be more than 1,800 patients, the
country committee expected 1,200 but the maximum is 800 detected
patients. The problem is that patients are detected at late stages,
with an advanced form. People do not go to medical institutions;
alertness is low. Based on the symptoms, medical workers can
diagnose any of the diseases, but not TB. Although the disease has
not gone away. And if measures are not taken, the number will
increase in any case,)) Aibar Sultangaziev told 24 news
agency .
He noted that the National Phthisiology Center plans to use the
funds saved on medicines for its own needs.
((We propose to allocate money for detection, to work more with
the population in the regions (screening, fluorography,
diagnostics, and so on). There has been a discussion for several
years about the creation of a diagnostic laboratory in the south of
Kyrgyzstan, but the National Center is actively resisting this.
Although calculations have already been made, the new laboratory
could deal not only with tuberculosis,)) added Aibar
Sultangaziev.
Abdullaat Kadyrov noted that Aibar Sultangaziev has no evidence
base.
((In 2019, we had 1,067 laboratory-confirmed cases of
drug-resistant tuberculosis, in 2020 - 748, in 2021 - 870 and in
2022 - 936. There is no decrease, the drug-resistant form of TB is
spreading all over the world. According to our forecast, in 2024
there will be 1,100 cases in the Kyrgyz Republic, and according to
the WHO forecast - 1,050, the difference is only 50 cases,)) the
head of the center said.
He noted that from 2020 to 2022 there was an increase in the
incidence of TB in the republic, which just indicates an
improvement in detection.
((We are introducing innovative methods. Nine digital X-ray
machines using artificial intelligence were purchased at the
expense of funds from the Global Fund. We are currently training
specialists and will soon start working. We plan to buy four more
such devices and conduct continuous screening of the entire
population in Kyrgyzstan. All tuberculosis patients are 100%
provided with medicines, treatment is free, there are no problems,))
Abdullaat Kadyrov said.
As for the anti-tuberculosis laboratory in Osh, he said, major
repairs are currently being completed there.
Earlier, the Ministry of Health
reporte that this year the bed capacity of the
anti-tuberculosis service in the country would be reduced by 35
percent due to a stable decrease in incidence and mortality over
the past 10 years.
MENAFN08032024000195011045ID1107954218
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.