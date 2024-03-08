Chinese Yuan Strengthens To 7.0978 Against USD Friday

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The central parity rate of the Chinese currency renminbi, or the
yuan, strengthened 24 pips to 7.0978 against the U.S. dollar
Friday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System, Azernews reports, citing Xinhua.
In China's spot foreign exchange market, the yuan is allowed to
rise or fall by 2 percent from the central parity rate each trading
day.
The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is
based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers
before the opening of the interbank market each business day.
