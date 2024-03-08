First Day Of International Conference On Combating Islamophobia Ends In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The first day of the international conference on "Protection of
Diversity: Fighting Islamophobia in 2024", which started in Baku on
March 8, has ended.
Azernews reports that the last session of the first day of the
conference was dedicated to the topic "Fighting Islamophobia in the
context of higher education".
In the session moderated by Agil Shirinov, rector of the
Azerbaijan Institute of Theology, Chairman of the Brain Research
Center "Muslim Institute" (operates in Islamabad and London), Prime
Minister of Junagadh, India, Sahibzada Sultan Ahmad Ali, who spoke
about Islamophobia, said that the West does not know enough about
Islam. . He noted that the recent increase in Islamophobia is
related to certain factors. It was emphasized that in recent years,
hate crimes have increased in different parts of the world, and
they wrongly associate it with Islamophobia.
Pointing out that Islamophobic elements have increased in the
West over the past 20 years, Sultan Ahmed Ali stressed the
importance of teaching Islam in a wide range of schools in order to
scientifically prevent Islamophobia.
Mahjoob Ahmed Suleman Zweiri (Qatar), director of the "Gulf"
Research Center of Qatar University, stressed that those who
created Islamophobia are not sure of themselves. According to him,
the period of fourteen hundred years and more has already proven
that Islam is against conflicts, wars, women, children and in
general all kinds of violence.
Speaking about the conflicts, Mahjoob Ahmed Suleman Zveiri said
that those who talk about Islamophobia should take care of
themselves and not push us to become radicalized. He drew attention
to the importance of educating high school students in this spirit
in order to fight Islamophobia.
Tural Ganjaliyev, MP of Milli Majlis, stressed that Azerbaijan
has suffered from occupation for 30 years, and our cultural and
historical monuments have been destroyed. He said that this is
Islamophobia itself. T. Ganjaliyev said that the Armenian diaspora
uses churches as a means of manipulation. He pointed out that some
of them are appointed to positions because of their "services" by
talking about Islamophobia and against Azerbaijan and Turkey.
The MP also drew attention to the existence of a "political
vaccine" in the fight against Islamophobia.
"We will fight Islamophobia until the end. The vandalism of the
statue of Khurshidbanu Natava, the daughter of Karabakh Khan in
France, shows the true nature of those who talk about
Islamophobia," added Tural Ganjaliyev.
Mohamed Alshahhat Abdulhamid Mohamed Algindi, rector of
Nur-Mubarak Egyptian University of Islamic Culture, said that
Muslims are currently being labeled as fanatics, people who are
against human rights and democracy. Islam is shown as a religion
against democracy, human rights, modern humanity, civilization,
human values, and progress. We are witnessing such views regarding
the majority of Muslim countries. Therefore, it is necessary to
know the exact essence of Islam. "All Muslim countries have
accepted the UN Declaration of International Human Rights without
exception. Muslim countries are members of the UN. There is a need
for modern dialogues about Islam. We have to solve this issue from
the roots," he said.
The rector said that unfortunately, they do not listen to the
people of Islamic countries. If we want to engage in global
dialogue, it must be based on peace, tolerance, tolerance, moral
values and principles. Western countries should also be aware of
this issue.
Director of the Family and Youth Institute of the United States,
Samir Ahmed, noted that Islamophobia has both institutional and
individual effects. It is a complex, at the same time, multifaceted
phenomenon. It encourages aggression both directly and
indirectly.
He pointed out that Islamophobia does not affect the actions of
students in higher education institutions, and the problem of
approach and support is evident at this time.
It was reported that today Muslim students are worried about
their personal safety in Western countries. Muslims are persecuted
for their political beliefs. This affects students' living
conditions and raises questions about their safety. As a result,
those young people are forced to stay out of all processes, as a
result, they are isolated from society. This is the negative
consequences of Islamophobia. A complex approach is needed to solve
such problems.
Other speakers emphasized the importance of the fight against
Islamophobia, shared their views and voiced their suggestions
regarding the teaching and promotion of Islam in a wider spectrum,
and the education of students in the direction of the fight against
Islamophobia in higher schools.
It should be noted that the international scientific conference
on "Protecting Diversity: Combating Islamophobia in 2024" is being
held with the joint support of the Baku International Center for
Multiculturalism, the Center for the Analysis of International
Relations, the G20 Interreligious Dialogue Forum and the Baku
Initiative Group.
Scientists from 32 countries of the world, experts of
international organizations, religious figures and more than 130
representatives of non-governmental organizations are participating
in the conference.
The event was attended by Cole Durham, President of the
Interfaith Dialogue Forum of the G20 Summit (USA), Yousef Aldobeay,
Assistant Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic
Cooperation (Saudi Arabia) for Political Affairs, Khalid Fathal
Rahman Omer Mohamed, Director of ISESCO's Center for
Inter-Civilizational Dialogue (Sudan), European Conference of
Churches. Human rights defender Elizabeta Kitanovic (Serbia) and
other well-known persons attended.
It should be noted that every year March 15 is celebrated as the
International Day of Combating Islamophobia.
