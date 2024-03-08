Poland Calls On Refugees From Ukraine To Testify About Russian War Crimes

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andriy Kostin and Minister of Justice and Prosecutor General of Poland Adam Bodnar called on Ukrainians currently in Poland to provide their testimony to law enforcement officials of this country about Russian war crimes.

The corresponding video message was posted on the Facebook page of the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

"If you have experienced or witnessed war crimes committed by Russia, please contact the nearest police station at your place of residence or the prosecutor's office. Any data is valuable to us: your testimony, photos and videos. Each fact can be crucial for proving the guilt of war criminals. Do not be silent. Your testimony is your contribution to the victory," Kostin said.

According to Bodnar, Poland is very actively involved in the process of investigating war crimes committed in Ukraine.

"Poland is a member of the investigation team, helping the Ukrainian side to bring the perpetrators of war crimes to justice. In turn, there is a very important aspect that brings this responsibility closer, namely the process of documenting these crimes committed in Ukraine. You may have witnessed such crimes," said the Polish Prosecutor General.

The Minister of Justice of Poland called on Ukrainians, if they witnessed these crimes, to report them to the nearest law enforcement agencies in Poland .

According to him, these testimonies will help bring the perpetrators to justice in the future.

"Thanks to the establishment of all the facts, thanks to the cooperation of the Polish prosecutor's office with Ukrainian colleagues, we can collect as much material and evidence as possible to prove the criminal nature of Russian aggression, to prove Russian war crimes. And Polish prosecutors are also working to document these crimes," Bodnar said.

The Prosecutor General of Ukraine noted that today all Ukrainians have one desire and one goal - victory over Russia.

"But we realize that the victory will not be final without the victory of justice. And to restore justice, we need your help," Kostin said, addressing Ukrainians in Poland.

As reported, on January 16, Kostin met with Bodnar in Warsaw and discussed cooperation in the investigation of Russian war crimes.