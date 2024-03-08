Dombrovskis To Discuss Blocking Border With Ukraine In Warsaw

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During his visit to Warsaw on March 9, Executive Vice President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis will discuss the issue of blocking the border with Ukraine with the Polish side.
He said this at a joint briefing with Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal in Kyiv, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
"We touched upon the issue of the Ukrainian-Polish border. Tomorrow I will be in Warsaw to discuss the issue of blocking the border with my Polish colleagues," the Vice President of the European Commission said.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, since February 9, 2024, farmers have been protesting on the roads leading to checkpoints in Poland near the border with Ukrain . The main demands of the protesters are a ban on imports of Ukrainian agricultural products and Poland's rejection of the European Green Deal.
During this time, there have been five cases of Ukrainian crops spilling out of freight cars onto the tracks or from trucks onto the roads.
