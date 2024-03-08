Shmygal And Dombrovskis Discussed Trade Liberalization Between Ukraine And EU

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine seeks to reach agreements in principle on further tariff liberalization of the trade regime between Ukraine and the European Union within the current cadence of the European Commission.

This was announced by Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal during a joint briefing with Executive Vice President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

The Prime Minister informed that during the meeting they discussed autonomous trade liberalization measures, "which have a crucial effect on the Ukrainian economy", as they allowed to maintain the dynamics of the state's exports to the European market, support displaced production and lay the foundation for Ukraine's further economic integration into the EU market.

According to him, Ukraine supports the constructive approach of the European Commission in developing an initiative to extend autonomous trade liberalization measures for the state until June 2025.

The Prime Minister emphasized that Ukraine welcomed the positive vote in the European Parliament's committee on this issue and counts on a balanced position of the European Parliament during the vote on the extension of such measures, and expects that the proposal of the European Commission will be approved without any amendments.

"The preferential trade regime between Ukraine and the EU should be based on more substantial agreements built on a long-term basis," he emphasized.

Shmyhal noted that Ukraine seeks to reach agreements in principle on further tariff liberalization of the EU-Ukraine trade regime within the current cadence of the European Commission.

According to him, such opportunities for Ukraine are primarily provided by the mechanism provided for in Article 29(4) of the EU-Ukraine Association Agreement.

"I am convinced that we must set ambitious goals and work together to achieve them," the Prime Minister summarized.

As Ukrinform reported, the European Parliament's Committee on International Trade on Thursday approved the extension of trade liberalization measures to support Ukraine and Moldova.