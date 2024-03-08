Missile Attack On Sumy On March 7: Two Killed, 26 Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An enemy missile attack on Sumy on March 7 killed two people and injured 26.

The Sumy Regional Military Administration reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"As a result of the strike, 26 people were injured, two people were killed. Six are in hospitals," the post reads.

It is noted that the premises of the school, the central city hospital, the regional center for emergency medical care, and the water utility were damaged. In total, about 135 windows and 10 doors were smashed.

It is clarified that 28 windows and two doors were damaged in the hospital. The windows are covered and the territory is being cleaned. The facility is working, hospitalization is underway.

The administrative building of the Sumy Regional Center for Emergency Medical Care and Disaster Medicine was damaged, 36 window blocks, the ceiling on four floors, etc. were smashed and damaged. Six ambulances were also damaged.

"In the regional blood center, 21 windows and two entrance doors were damaged. In the municipal institution of the Sumy Regional Council, four windows, doors, and the roof were damaged. In the educational institution, 12 windows, two doors, and a wall of the building were damaged. Electricity, heating, central water supply, and sewerage have been restored. The institution is operating in the normal mode," the RMA added.

It is specified that the windows in the training and production center, the service station building, and the water utility building were also damaged.

As reported, on March 7 in the afternoon, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Sumy, hitting civilian infrastructure.