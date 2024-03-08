Zelenskyy Believes That Kazakhstan, Moldova, And Baltic States Under Threat Of Russian Military Offensive

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Kazakhstan, Moldova and the Baltic states are under the threat of a Russian military offensive.
He said this in an interview for the Cinque minuti program of the Italian TV channel Rai1, Ukrinform reported.
"As for a military offensive against Moldova, I believe that this may be one of the goals of the Russian Federation. I think that Moldova, the Baltic countries, and Kazakhstan are in danger," Zelenskyy said.
He noted that Russia already had a plan to attack and change the government in Moldova, but it was disrupted.
Read also:
President of Moldova
reacts to Russian attack on Odesa
"I would like to remind everyone that we passed on the Russian plan from our intelligence, and passed it on to Moldova. And in this way, we shared it with our other partners. Moldova was prepared for the actions of the Russian Federation's sabotage group. They wanted to seize power in Moldova, they wanted to do it very quickly. Thank God, and I am grateful to our intelligence that they did a good job," the President said.
According to him, Moldova prepared and prevented the Russians from carrying out a quick rebellion against the government.
As reported, last spring, during a meeting of the Joint Control Commission (JCC) of Moldova, representatives of Chisinau reported violations of the security regime by the Russian military in unrecognized Transnistria.
MENAFN08032024000193011044ID1107954210
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.