Zelenskyy Believes That Kazakhstan, Moldova, And Baltic States Under Threat Of Russian Military Offensive

He said this in an interview for the Cinque minuti program of the Italian TV channel Rai1, Ukrinform reported.

"As for a military offensive against Moldova, I believe that this may be one of the goals of the Russian Federation. I think that Moldova, the Baltic countries, and Kazakhstan are in danger," Zelenskyy said.

He noted that Russia already had a plan to attack and change the government in Moldova, but it was disrupted.

"I would like to remind everyone that we passed on the Russian plan from our intelligence, and passed it on to Moldova. And in this way, we shared it with our other partners. Moldova was prepared for the actions of the Russian Federation's sabotage group. They wanted to seize power in Moldova, they wanted to do it very quickly. Thank God, and I am grateful to our intelligence that they did a good job," the President said.

According to him, Moldova prepared and prevented the Russians from carrying out a quick rebellion against the government.

As reported, last spring, during a meeting of the Joint Control Commission (JCC) of Moldova, representatives of Chisinau reported violations of the security regime by the Russian military in unrecognized Transnistria.