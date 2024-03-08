Russian Troops Attack Car With Drone In Kharkiv Region, Two Dead

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops attacked a civilian car with a drone in Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, killing two people.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"At about 3p.m. in Vovchansk, an enemy FPV drone hit a civilian car. According to preliminary data, a 58-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman were killed. According to witnesses, there could have been another person in the car," the post reads.

According to the regional police, the attack on the Ford Transit occurred around 3:45 p.m.

An investigative team, forensic experts, and explosives experts are working at the hit site.

Investigators opened criminal proceedings over the violation of the laws and customs of war under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.