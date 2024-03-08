Russians Shell Nikopol District With Drones And Artillery, Girl Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A 23-year-old girl was injured in an enemy attack in the Nikopol district.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"During the day, five kamikaze drone strikes and three artillery attacks took place in the Nikopol district. The district center, the Chervonohryhorivka, and Marhanets communities shook from the enemy attacks. A 23-year-old girl was injured," said Lysak.

According to him, the victim was hospitalized in moderate condition.

He informed that the shelling damaged a utility company, an infrastructure facility, a shop, and an agricultural company. 12 private houses, an outbuilding, garages, and cars were damaged. Power lines were also damaged.

Earlier it was reported that at night the aggressor fired three times at the Nikopol district with artillery. The attack targeted the Myrove and Marhanets communities and Nikopol itself.