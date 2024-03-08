Russians Hit House In Kherson - A Family Miraculously Escaped

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kherson, a family decided to celebrate March 8 in the summer kitchen, and as soon as they left the house, an enemy shell hit the house and a fire broke out.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"Today's holiday was the second birthday for the Kherson family. The family decided to celebrate March 8 in the summer kitchen, but in a moment an enemy shell hit the apartment building from which they left a few minutes later - miraculously, no one was injured. A fire broke out in one of the rooms," the statement said.

Rescuers arrived quickly at the hit site. The owner of the house begged the firefighters to save her home library, which she had been collecting for many years. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and saved part of the library.

As reported, a man was injured in Kherson as a result of Russian shelling of the Korabelniy district. The shelling damaged a private house, garage and cars parked there.