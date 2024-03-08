Kuleba Calls On Partners To Return Training Missions To Ukraine And Protect Them With Air Defense

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on partners to return training missions to Ukraine, as the entire range of training missions operated in our country in 2014-2022.

The head of Ukrainian diplomacy said this at a joint press conference with the foreign ministers of Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and France following the talks in Vilnius, an Ukrinform correspondent reported.

"I sincerely don't understand why the issue of training missions in Ukraine is causing so much difficulty and discussion. Between 2014 and 2022, the entire spectrum of training missions worked very effectively in Ukraine. I see no reason why this cannot continue. Bring back your training missions, put your air defense to protect the training centers," Kuleba said.

He emphasized that in a war of this magnitude, logistics matter. If the Ukrainian military can train faster and repair equipment more quickly, they will have an advantage, the minister said.

"To work effectively is to act not only abroad but also in Ukraine," he emphasized.

As reported earlier, Dmytro Kuleba is on a working visit to Lithuania to meet with the foreign ministers of the Baltic states and France. The key topic of the talks is the rapid increase in allied military assistance to Ukraine and the production capacity of defense industries.