BGMI Gets A Bollywood Twist As KRAFTON India Teams Up With Makers Of Yodha, Starring Sidharth Malhotra

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) March 8th 20234: KRAFTON India has teamed up with the highly anticipated Bollywood movie Yodha starring Sidharth Malhotra to bring an unparalleled entertainment experience to the BGMI community. Fans are in for a one-of-a-kind experience, that promises a unique blend of gaming and Bollywood.



Gamers can look forward to an immersive journey as BGMI integrates elements from Yodha, such as the players will be able to access the Yodha Challenge in 'Play & Win' section and win exciting in-game rewards on completing some 'Yodha'-like challenges! Players can also keep an eye out for special in-game banners showcasing Yodha's essence across BGMI's virtual landscapes from 8th to 10th March.



The collaboration will also see KRAFTON hosting an exciting social media contest where lucky winners will have the chance to meet Sidharth Malhotra, the star of Yodha, along with their favorite gaming influencers. The contest will take place in the ongoing month.



Through this groundbreaking collaboration, KRAFTON and the film Yodha are bringing an unforgettable fusion of Bollywood glamour and gaming excitement.

