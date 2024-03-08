GD Goenka University Reinforces Commitment To Education, Inclusion And Enablement, Led By An All-Women Leadership Team

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gurgaon, 8th March, 2024 - GD Goenka University achieves a significant milestone by establishing an all-women leadership team, marking a proud moment in the nation's educational landscape. This achievement not only serves as a beacon of inspiration for women students across the nation but also underscores the university's commitment to fostering gender diversity and empowerment.



Led by Chancellor Mrs. Renu Goenka; Executive Director Mrs. Radhika Goenka, Chief Education Officer Dr. Amrita Bahl; and Vice-Chancellor Dr. Kim Menezes, this quartet of women has spearheaded a transformative journey within and outside the university's walls. Through collective vision, dedication, and expertise, the university has successfully ushered in a new era of innovation, inclusivity, and excellence for furthering the cause of higher education and enablement of women in India.



Key initiatives spearheaded by the all-women leadership team include:



- Implementation of gender-sensitive policies and practices to foster a safe, supportive and equitable environment for students, faculty, and staff.



- Introduction of interdisciplinary academic programs that promote holistic learning and prepare girl students for the challenges of the 21st century.



- Expansion of research opportunities and collaborations to address pressing societal issues and drive meaningful change.



- Enhancement of infrastructure and facilities to ensure a conducive learning environment that nurtures creativity, innovation, and personal growth.



- Empowerment initiatives aimed at encouraging female students to pursue leadership roles and excel in traditionally male-dominated fields.



- Dedicated Scholarships and financial aid for girl students



- Mentorship programme for women faculty, staff and students



The university, on completion of ten successful years since its founding, commits unwavering focus towards women empowerment and gender diversity in the workforce. By establishing an all-women leadership team at the university, the group sets a powerful example for other institutions to follow, emphasizing the importance of inclusivity and female representation in leadership roles.



On the occasion, Mrs. Renu Goenka, Chancellor of GD Goenka University remarked: "As we celebrate our university's milestone of ten years, we proudly reaffirm our dedication to women's empowerment and gender diversity, exemplified by our establishment of an all-women leadership team, setting a profound precedent for inclusivity and female leadership in academia and beyond."



About GD Goenka University



Established in 2013 and located in Gurugram, Delhi NCR, GD Goenka University is a leading multi- disciplinary institution of higher education. Established with a vision to redefine education and empower the next generation of thought leaders, the university rooted in a rich heritage of culture and armed with a forward-looking approach, offers undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programmes that transcend traditional boundaries and equip our students with the skills and knowledge to thrive in an ever-evolving global economy. Committed to academic rigor, research and innovation, and holistic development, the university is dedicated to nurturing intellectual curiosity, fostering creativity, and producing socially responsible global citizens.



A forerunner in implementing best practices of the NEP 2020, the university operates 8 schools and hosts a diverse body of 6000+ students and 11000+ alumni from over 45 countries. It is recognised by UGC and BCI and is a member of prestigious national and international organisations including Association of Indian Universities (AIU), Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU) and International Association of Universities (IAU). It is recognized by QS IGUAGE as a "Diamond" rated University for teaching and learning. The university is located on a 60-acre sustainable campus and features state-of-the-art facilities including smart classrooms, research and design labs, experience centres, sports facilities of international scale including a shooting range and a half-Olympic size swimming pool and world-class air-conditioned hostels.

