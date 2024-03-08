Japan Condemns Deadly Houthi Attack On Vessel

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, March 8 (KUNA) -- Japan on Friday strongly condemned a series of attacks on commercial vessels by the Yemen-based Houthi rebels.

"We unequivocally condemn the persistent attacks, including this recent attack, by the Houthis since last November on vessels navigating the waters around the Arabian Peninsula, including in the Red Sea," Foreign Ministry Press Secretary Maki Kobayashi said in a statement.

Kobayashi made remarks after the Houthis attacked "True Confidence;" a Barbados-flagged commercial vessel, in the Gulf of Aden, on Wednesday, causing casualties. "We express our sincere condolences to the families of the victims of the attack and pray for the rapid recovery of those injured," Kobayashi said.

Japan will continue to fulfill its responsibility to secure the rights and freedoms of navigation and take necessary measures, while continuing to closely cooperate with relevant countries, the spokeswoman added. (end)

mk









MENAFN08032024000071011013ID1107954104