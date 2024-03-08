Women Essential Partner In Kuwait Development - Min.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 8 (KUNA) -- Minister of Social Affairs, Family and Children Affairs Sheikh Feras Saud Al-Sabah said Friday that women play a fundamental role in progressing and building the State for a better future.

On International Women's Day, Sheikh Feras, Chairman of Supreme Council of Family Affairs, congratulated Kuwaiti women as an essential partner in development, stressing that Kuwait has been paying much attention to women and keen on empowering them for their positive role in all domains.

Women have made several achievements in multiple fields, and taken part in setting national strategies, the minister said. (end)

