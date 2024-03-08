UN Chief Rep. To Kuwait: Women's Contributions ... Fundamental

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 8 (KUNA) -- UN Secretary-General's Representative in Kuwait Ghada Al-Taher said Friday Kuwaiti women have deep contributions to, and played a vital role in, the advancement of the society.

Speaking to KUNA in a statement on International Women's Day, Al-Taher said she realized that there are still differences between men and women in all aspects of life, adding that the UN has been committed to supporting initiatives empowering women for social and economic leadership.

She noted that the UN would continue cooperation with its partners in Kuwait regarding policies that boost women's welfare.

Empowering women is not only a moral necessity, but also a strategic investment in sustainable development of "our" societies, she stressed, pointing to investing in human capital as part of the goals of Kuwait Vision 2035.

In addition, Al-Taher showed sincere solidarity with Palestinian women who have been facing unprecedented challenges amid complicated geopolitical conditions.

She affirmed the UN commitment to backing Palestinian women in getting their rights and dignity, calling for achieving their security and helping them accomplish their aspirations for a prosperous and fair future. (end)

