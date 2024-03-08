Tunisian Among Six Judges Sworn In At ICJ Seat

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, March 8 (KUNA) -- Six new judges of the International Criminal Court (ICC), including a Tunisian, were sworn during a ceremony held at the seat of the Court in The Hague, Netherlands, on Friday.

Keebong Paek - the Republic of Korea, Nicolas Guillou - France, Iulia Motoc - Romania, Beti Hohler - Slovenia, Haykel Ben Mahfoudh Tunisia, and Erdenebalsuren Damdin - Mongolia, were elected for nine-year terms during the twenty-second session of the Assembly of States Parties (ASP) to the Rome Statute in December 2023.

The six new judges will commence their mandates on 11 March 2024 and will subsequently be called to full-time service on the basis of the workload of the Court.

During the Ceremony, participants also bid farewell to the six outgoing ICC judges ending their terms.

The six judges made a solemn undertaking in open court before the President of the ASP, Paivi Kaukoranta, stating: "I solemnly undertake that I will perform my duties and exercise my powers as a judge of the International Criminal Court honourably, faithfully, impartially and conscientiously, and that I will respect the confidentiality of investigations and prosecutions and the secrecy of deliberations."

ASP President Paivi Kaukoranta welcomed the new judges to the Court: "Esteemed judges, the tasks before you are formidable, but you do not tread this path alone."

"While the Court remains a relatively young institution on the international stage, it has swiftly matured and secured its place within the global order. The Assembly of States Parties stands steadfast beside you in the relentless pursuit of justice and the eradication of impunity," she added.

On his part, ICC President Judge Piotr Hofmanski said, "This ceremony, which is repeated once every three years, reminds us that while we, human beings - the Court's officials and staff - come and go, the institution is here to stay

"The importance of the Court's permanence for the rule of law at the international level cannot be overstated.

"We no longer have to rely on the political will and global power dynamics of the day to create a tribunal for the most serious crimes," he stated.

"And yet, the people do matter, too. At any given point in time, it is the individuals serving the Court who breath the life into its mandate every day.

"It is those individuals whose task it is to turn the words on the pages of the Rome Statute into concrete steps of justice that will make a real difference. A difference to the victims, to the accused, and, ultimately, to society at large. To humankind," he added.

Also attending the ceremony were the judges of the International Criminal Court, ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan KC, ICC Registrar Osvaldo Zavala Giler, and the President of the International Criminal Court Bar Association, Marie-Hأ©lأ ̈ne Proulx.

The contributions of six judges whose 9-year terms are coming to an end on 10 March 2024 were recognised during the ceremony, these being Judge Piotr Hofmanski (President of the Court), Judge Antoine Kesia-Mbe Mindua (Second Vice-President), Judge Marc Perrin de Brichambaut, Judge Bertram Schmitt, Judge Pأ©ter Kovacs and Judge Chang-ho Chung. Judges Mindua, Schmitt, Kovacs and Chung will, however, continue in office for a period of time to complete ongoing trials, in accordance with article 36(10) of the Rome Statute.

The International Criminal Court has a bench of 18 judges who are nationals of States Parties to the Rome Statute.

Judges are chosen from among persons of high moral character, impartiality and integrity who possess the qualifications required in their respective countries for appointment to the highest judicial offices.

The election of the judges takes into account the need for the representation of the principal legal systems of the world, a fair representation of men and women, and equitable geographical distribution. (end)

