Kuwaiti Medical Team Enters Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, March 8 (KUNA) -- A Kuwaiti medical team entered the Gaza Strip Friday through the Rafah border crossing with Egypt to help their Palestinian peers treat victims of the ongoing Israeli aggression.

Several Gaza health officials welcomed the Kuwaiti team, the first of kind since the start of the war on October 7, 2023, at the Palestinian side of the crossing.

The officials underscored the importance the Kuwaiti team visit and its desperately-needed efforts to alleviate the suffering of Gaza people particularly after the collapse of the health system in the besieged Strip.

Head of the KRCS Operations Sector and the Kuwaiti medial team Dr. Musaad Al-Enezi told KUNA that the team would carry out several surgeries to Palestinian patients in the Strip.

He pointed out that the KRCS also entered medical equipment, tools and medicine to be used in the treatment of the Palestinian people and to back the health system there.

The medical team will perform surgeries in the European Hospital and the Kuwait Specialized Hospital in the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, Dr. Al-Enezi said.

He added that Kuwaiti relief aid will also be distributed to displaced people in the makeshift shelter centers and refugee camps.

The team will also supervise the establishment of a KRCS field hospital in the Strip, Al-Enezi unveiled.

He indicated that this move comes as part of the KRCS efforts to aid Palestinian people who face inhuman war machine of the Israeli occupation forces.

He noted that the KRCS have also delivered 46 planeloads of relief and humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip through the Kuwait air bridge.

The Kuwaiti medical team includes four consultants: Orthopedic Surgeon Consultant Dr. Hussein Qwaiyan, Urology Consultant Dr. Faisal Al-Hajri, Anesthesia Consultant Dr. Muhammad Shamsah, Surgery Consultant Dr. Muhammad Haider, and Administrative Coordinator Abdulrahman Al-Saleh. (end)

