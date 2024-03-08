Moi: Three People With 3.75 Mln Lyrica Pills Arrested

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) (correected rpt)

KUWAIT, March 8 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Interior (MoI) announced Friday that three people smuggling 3.75 million Lyrica pills were arrested, saying that the move is part of continued efforts aiming to combat narcotics and pursue smugglers to protect society.

In line with cooperation between Kuwait General Administration of Customs and UAE's brothers, the criminal sector managed to arrest two person who tried to smuggle one million Lyrica pills into the country via Kuwait International Airport, the Ministry's department of security media and public relations said in a statement. When they were interrogated, they admitted that they were planning to trade in, and take, these pills, it added, noting that they told the investigation body about a third person who was arrested with 2.750 million pills of Lyrica, in coordination with the UAE.

The Ministry expressed great appreciations to UAE's Ministry of Interior for its rapid, fruitful and decisive reaction to the incident, in implementation of the GCC deals, it noted. (end) tab