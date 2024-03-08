               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

UAE Rains: All Parks, Beaches Temporarily Closed In Abu Dhabi


3/8/2024 2:38:44 PM

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Fri 8 Mar 2024, 4:59 PM

Abu Dhabi's municipality announced the temporary closure of parks and beaches in the capital due to prevailing unstable weather conditions across the UAE.

The closure begins from Friday, March 8, and is expected to go on until weather conditions stabilise.

The move comes in line with preserving the safety of the community and its people during such turbulent conditions.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Earlier, authorities in Sharjah announced the closur of all parks in the emirate due to the adverse weather conditions forecast over the weekend.

ALSO READ:

  • Severe weather in UAE: Private sector firms told to allow remote work for employees
  • Dubai: Global Village announces temporary suspension of firework show
  • 'Can't take any chances': Some UAE residents move to safer grounds before heavy rain hits
  • All parks to be closed in Sharjah due to bad weather

MENAFN08032024000049011007ID1107954048

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search