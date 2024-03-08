Heavy Rains In UAE: BAPS Hindu Mandir Asks Devotees Not To Visit Temple

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Fri 8 Mar 2024, 5:05 PM

Last updated: Fri 8 Mar 2024, 5:10 PM

The BAPS Hindu Mandir, Abu Dhabi, has requested community members to avoid visiting the temple on this evening (Friday), and over the next few days because of expected heavy rain and thunderstorms in the country.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) has urged the general public not to leave their homes unless absolutely necessary.

On Friday afternoon, several parts of the emirate of Abu Dhabi, especially the suburban areas, received light to heavy rainfall.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

During the weekend, thousands of visitors and devotees throng the BAPS temple in Abu Mureikha, off the Abu Dhabi-Dubai highway.

Taking into account the unstable weather conditions and advisory from the local authorities, the temple has issued a statement requesting community members against travelling to the Mandir.

“Regarding the severe weather conditions for the next few days and in line with announcements from the government authorities, we request all devotees and visitors to refrain from travelling to the Mandir and offer their prayers from the safety of their own homes,” the Mandir said.

The temple spokesperson noted that the special prayer ceremony and rituals to mark the Hindu festival of Mahashivratri are being performed by priests as scheduled inside the Mandir on Friday.

However, devotees have been urged to stay home and avoid visiting the temple this evening, and over the coming days.

ALSO READ:

Heavy rains, hail in UAE this weekend: Residents told to stay home as road closures, fines announced

'Can't take any chances': Some UAE residents move to safer grounds before heavy rain hits

Dubai: Global Village announces temporary suspension of firework show

Dubai: Open day at university postponed due to rains, inclement weather

Flying out this weekend? Travel advisories issued as UAE gears up for rain, thunderstorms

Rains in UAE: Football matches postponed due to unstable weather

All parks to be closed in Sharjah due to bad weather