Dubai: Global Village Announces Temporary Suspension Of Firework Show

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Fri 8 Mar 2024, 4:37 PM

As unstable weather hits parts of the country, Dubai's iconic landmark Global Village announced the temporary suspension of fireworks.

Evening firework shows will be suspended on March 8 and 9, resuming from March 10.

Visitors have been advised to get their umbrellas in case of rain during the coming days.

