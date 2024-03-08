               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Dubai: Global Village Announces Temporary Suspension Of Firework Show


3/8/2024 2:38:20 PM

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Fri 8 Mar 2024, 4:37 PM

As unstable weather hits parts of the country, Dubai's iconic landmark Global Village announced the temporary suspension of fireworks.

Evening firework shows will be suspended on March 8 and 9, resuming from March 10.

Visitors have been advised to get their umbrellas in case of rain during the coming days.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

ALSO READ:

  • Flying out this weekend? Travel advisories issued as UAE gears up for rain, thunderstorms
  • UAE: With rain, hail forecast, Al Ain residents shield cars with cardboard, yoga mats
  • Heavy rains, hail in UAE this weekend: Residents told to stay home as road closures, fines announced
  • Heavy rains in UAE: Remote learning announced in some schools in Ras Al Khaimah

MENAFN08032024000049011007ID1107954039

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search