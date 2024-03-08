               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
UAE: Medical Fitness Centres In Sharjah To Be Closed On Saturday Due To Bad Weather


3/8/2024 2:35:08 PM

Published: Fri 8 Mar 2024, 10:27 PM

Sharjah Municipality announced the closure of medical fitness centres due to the weather conditions in the UAE.

The authority said that decision was taken keeping in mind the safety of the public.

