UAE: Medical Fitness Centres In Sharjah To Be Closed On Saturday Due To Bad Weather

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Fri 8 Mar 2024, 10:27 PM

Sharjah Municipality announced the closure of medical fitness centres due to the weather conditions in the UAE.

The authority said that decision was taken keeping in mind the safety of the public.

