Powering Up With Rare Earth And Lithium Stocks: (ASX: ADC) (TSX: ARA) (ASX: CXO) (ASX: DYM)

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a global news source and expert investing resource, announces today's roundup of stocks to watch in the Mining sector.

The newest mining companies focus on green metals such as Rare Earth Elements (REE) and Lithium, as well as gold, steel, nickel and copper.

New Stocks Added to the Mining Directories :

ACDC Metals Ltd (ASX:ADC ) is an integrated mineral exploration and rare earth technology company incorporated with the aim of undertaking mineral exploration and resource development, focusing on heavy mineral sands projects located in Victoria, Australia, with the ultimate goal of producing heavy mineral sands (HMS) products and rare earth elements (REE).

Aclara Resources Inc (TSX:ARA ) is a development-stage company that focuses on heavy rare earth mineral resources hosted in Ion-Adsorption Clay deposits. Its primary project is known as the Penco Module and is located in the BioBio Region of southern Chile. The Company is also working on the initial development phase of a second module, the Carina Module, located in the State of Goiás in central Brazil. Presently, Aclara has a strong focus on the development, construction, and future operation of the Penco Module, with the primary objective of establishing a processing plant designed to produce heavy rare earths concentrate. Simultaneously, alongside the development of the Penco Module, the Company intends to identify and evaluate further opportunities, such as the Carina Module, for increasing production of heavy rare earth elements. This will involve intensive greenfield exploration programs and the development of additional project "modules" within the Company's mining rights in Brazil, Chile and Peru.

Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO ) is an Australian lithium mining company and the 100% owner and operator of the Finniss Lithium Operation in the Northern Territory.

Dynamic Metals (ASX:DYM ) is a minerals exploration and development company with a portfolio of assets in Western Australia as well as holding a minority interest in the Prospect Ridge Joint Venture in Tasmania. Dynamic Metals is committed to advancing its Australian critical minerals portfolio, after demerging the Australian Assets from Jindalee Resources Limited in 2022.

Alta Copper Corp . (TSX:ATCU ) is focused on the development of its 100% owned Canariaco advanced staged copper project. Canariaco comprises 97 square km of highly prospective land located 150 km northeast of the City of Chiclayo, Peru, which include the Canariaco Norte deposit, Canariaco Sur deposit and Quebrada Verde prospect, all within a 4 km NE-SW trend in northern Peru's prolific mining district. Canariaco is one of the largest copper deposits in the Americas not held by a major.

Contango ORE Inc. (NYSE:CTGO ) owns a 30% interest in the high grade Manh Choh open pit gold mine located in Alaska in partnership with Kinross Gold Corporation - The Peak Gold, LLC (Kinross 70% and Contango 30% with Kinross as Manager and Operator). Ore from Manh Choh is being transported along year-round State maintained highways and then processed at Kinross' existing Fort Knox mill complex located near Fairbanks, Alaska. The use of the Fort Knox mill has accelerated the development of the project and resulted in significantly reduced upfront capital development costs, a smaller environmental footprint, a shorter permitting and development timeline, and less overall risk for the project. Peak Gold LLC has had a mining lease since 2008 on 675,000 acres of private lands owned by the Tetlin Tribe and administered by the Tetlin Tribal Council. The Manh Choh project has received all Federal and State permits and mining operations are underway with ore currently being stockpiled at the Mahn Choh site and transported by highway ore haul trucks to a stockpile area at the Fort Knox mill complex. Peak Gold LLC expects to build a roughly 250,000 ton stockpile and then start processing the stockpiled ore later in 2024. Annual gold production is expected to be 225,000 ounces per year with 30% or approximately 67,500 ounces credited to Contango's account. According to the Feasibility Study Technical Report (2022), All-In Sustaining Costs (AISC) are expected be of $1,116/GEO (Gold Equivalent Ounce), meaning at current gold prices the Company will generate over $50 million in free cash flow annually and with less than 10 million shares O/S, equates to $5/share of free cash flow Company will also continue to work on it's second 100% owned Lucky Shot project on the road system just north of Anchorage, Alaska. In 2023, Contango released an initial SK-1300 resource outlining 105,000 ounces of gold with Indicated grade of 14.5 g/t (0.46 oz). Drilling from surface and underground is on-going to continue to explore the down-dip extension of the historically mined high-grade Lucky Shot vein, with the goal to develop enough ounces to outline 300,000 to 400,000 ounces with a viable mine plan by 2026. Lucky Shot is a fully permitted mine site.

Arch Resources Inc (NYSE:ARCH ) is a premier producer of high-quality metallurgical products for the global steel industry. The company operates large, modern and highly efficient mines that consistently set the industry standard for both mine safety and environmental stewardship.

Ardea Resources Ltd (ASX:ARL ) is advancing its flagship 100%-owned Kalgoorlie Nickel Project (KNP). KNP is the largest Nickel-Cobalt resource in Australia and in the top 10 globally, making it of a scale that is incredibly rare and important in the World's journey to Net Zero. KNP was awarded Major Project Status by the Australian Federal Government, recognising the national and strategic significance of the KNP to the Australian economy and the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia.

The directories are not meant as recommendations but as a research tool to discover opportunities and trading ideas in a particular sector.

