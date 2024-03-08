(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( ) Environment/Real Estate Stock News Bites - Safe and Green Development Corporation (NASDAQ: SGD )announced an update on the Norman Berry Village property in Atlanta, GA.

The stock soared on news trading at $1.9406, gaining $1.2816 , up 194.4765, with a high of $2.489.

David Villarreal, President & CEO of SG DevCo, stated, "It is with great pleasure for me to announce the progression of the Norman Berry project. We have secured financing to acquire the previously announced ROW on the property and an 18,000 square foot adjacent parcel that we believe will collectively significantly increase the value of the Norman Berry parcel."

"I am also very pleased with our partner CMC Development Group, a leading development firm in the area, and the constant communication between our two companies. CMC was crucial in receiving approval from the city of Eastpoint to purchase the project's Right of Way which will enable us to develop a six-acre site on Norman Berry Drive in a timely manner, all of which has made this project move forward quickly." concluded Mr. Villarreal.

Norman Berry Village is a prime location for development. The project includes constructing a 125,000-square-foot facility that will accommodate a combination of 68 single and double occupancy residences for elderly and assisted living residents including many additional building amenities.

There are planned additional phases of construction for the Norman Berry Village project's design, and the completed project is expected to feature two buildings housing 134 units, offering a blend of one and two-bedroom apartments.

About Safe and Green Development Corporation

Safe and Green Development Corporation is a leading real estate development company. Formed in 2021, it focuses on the development of sites using purpose-built, prefabricated modules built from both wood and steel, sourced from one of Safe & Green Holdings Corp.'s factories operated by Safe & Green Holdings' SG Echo subsidiary. More information about SG DevCo can be found at

